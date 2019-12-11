Zimbabwe: MP Seeks Govt Answers Over Deformity Causing ART

11 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Magwegwe legislator Anele Ndebele Tuesday asked Health Minister Obadiah Moyo to bring to parliament, a ministerial statement explaining why some people on Anti-Retroviral Therapy were experiencing bodily deformities.

His comments follow some testimonies by some locals taking the life-saving drug during World Aids Day commemorations in his constituency last week.

"I wish to invite the Minister of Health to bring a ministerial statement to this House because it is important in fighting stigma to those that are living with HIV.

"I was just asking if the minister could bring a statement on the question of treatment regimen that our people in Zimbabwe are getting.

"I have noticed something that is worrisome. Our people who are on HIV treatment suffer from poor fat distribution.

"The medication they take unfairly gives deformed masculine-like features.

"So, I wanted to invite the minister to elaborate when he considers changing that treatment regimen?"

Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi agreed with the MDC lawmaker.

Zimbabwe's ailing health delivery system has seen desperate citizens turn to disapproved forms of treatment in a desperate bid to survive different forms of illness.

The country has also not been spared some fake medication that has been on sale.

Meanwhile, HIV and AIDS Specialist Tapiwa Bwakura has praised government for putting up efforts to save lives over the years.

"Things have migrated and changed overtime and Zimbabwe has followed the global recommendations and treatment guidelines by United Nations, World Health Organisations (WHO)," he told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

"There were drugs back then that caused a lot of side effects and back then those were the recommended drugs at that time, but a lot of lives were saved during that time.

"With transitions, we have seen better, safer molecules for our people with fewer side effects."

