Zimbabwe: President,VPs Tour Zida Offices

11 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Freeman Razemba

President Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi this morning toured the ZB Towers in Harare's central business district where offices for the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) will be housed once he assents the Act.

The visit comes after Parliament passed the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) Bill on Tuesday which seeks to give impetus to the Government's reforms being undertaken in promoting the ease of doing business.

The Act is set to assist the country attract the much needed foreign direct investment into the country and is modelled along success stories in other countries like Rwanda and Botswana.

The offices will be in the first floor of the building.

