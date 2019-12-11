Namibia: Unemployment Prevalent Among the Disabled

Windhoek — Unemployment among disabled people stands at a record 39 percent compared to the national unemployment rate of 28 percent.

This leads to higher rates of poverty, increased dependency and less legal protection. This was shared by United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Rachele Odede on the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In Namibia, Odede said persons with disabilities amount to five percent of the population which is roughly about 120 000 persons out of population of 2.4 million.

Odede also shared that 87 percent of children with disabilities between the ages of 0-4 have never attended early childhood development (ECD) programmes.

Also, the proportion of persons with disabilities aged five years and above never attended school is also high, especially in the rural areas at 82.1 percent and 17.9 percent in urban areas.

Odede stated that to this end, the UN in Namibia support is guided by the United Nations Partnership framework (UNPAF) 2019-2023 and the fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) 2017/18 - 2021/22 to provide technical and financial support to improve knowledge gaps about disability, support the creation of enabling environments, support efforts to overcome stigma and discrimination and enhance the active participation of persons with disabilities in the development agenda. In addition, Odede said on the international day, the UN reaffirm their commitment to work with people with disabilities to build a sustainable, inclusive and transformative future in which everyone, including women, men, girls and boys with disabilities, can realise their potential.

Also speaking at the event Deputy Minister in the Presidency of Disability Affairs Alexia Manombe-Ncube said it is known that persons with disability in most cases face unpreceded challenges when it comes to competing for employment. Manombe-Ncube said there should be targeted programs and policies aimed at facilitating opportunities for employment for persons with disability. "A national employment program on work readiness for persons with disability is one such intervention. This has potential to shape the employability opportunity for persons with disability," remarked the deputy minister who also launched the disability information etiquette booklet.

She said the combination of ignorance, discrimination, exclusion and inaccessible environments are the reasons why people with disabilities face enormous barriers to obtain equitable services and opportunities.

"Poverty and disability interface with and reinforce one another-this does not only negate the rights of persons with disabilities, but it also perpetuates vulnerability and constitutes a vicious poverty circle. This is not just in Namibia but all over the world," she stated

Manombe -Ncube said education is the key to break this circle and it does not need to be formal education but various types of training, such as short courses, distance learning, mentoring and coaching session.

At the same event, entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa of Xwama Traditional restaurant announced that her book titled successful entrepreurship -20 nuggets of truth that will propel you to succeed is translated in braille with assistance of Johannes Tjitumba.

Tjitumba is a visually impaired graduate from Limkokwing University in Botswana in retail marketing management. Tjitumba is the ambassador of the braille book.