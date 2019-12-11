Malawi Ballots Intact After Warehouse Damage - Parliament

10 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Parliament says voting materials in the damaged warehouse in Blantyre are intact.

Spokesperson for the parliament Leonard Mengezi said this as a team from the National Assembly inspected the damaged warehouse at Maone in Blantyre.

Heavy rains and winds damaged the warehouse on Monday which houses voting and other electoral materials.

"The affected part is negligible but the voting materials have not been affected," said Mengezi.

The heavy rains started on Monday around 3pm and lasted for about one and half hours.

Mengezi said parliament will communicate later on the extent of the damage as assessed by the parliamentary team.

The electoral materials, include ballot papers and boxes used in the May 21, 2019 highly contentious elections.

