Nigeria: Police Parade 6 Suspects Over Killing of Kogi PDP Women Leader

Lokoja — The Kogi State Police Command has paraded six suspects arrested in connection with the killing of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) women leader, Mrs Salome Abuh.

Mrs Abu was burnt to death in her residence at Ochadamu, Ofu local government area of the state during the post-election violence which erupted after the November 16 governorship election in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari who paraded the suspects at the state command, said the arrest followed a "massive manhunt" by its men after the incident.

Amongst the six suspects arrested is one Ocholi Edicha, alleged to have led the gang that attacked the late Mrs Salome Abuh.

Busari said, "On 20/11/2019, the house of one Mallam Garba Okeme was invaded by armed robbers who robbed him of motorcycle and a handset.

"With prompt intervention of the police and vigilante in the area, we were able to arrest of the following suspects; Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onuh Egbunu, Musa Adigu, Attah Haruna Egwu and Attah Eke.

"During interrogation, Ocholi Edicha confessed that he led the gang that burnt the house of Elder Simon Abuh which led to the death of his wife Mrs Salome Acheju Abuh.

"The suspect further confessed that they were responsible for series of armed robbery incidents in Ochadamu and environs."

He urged members of the public to stay calm, assuring that all the perpetrators would be prosecuted.

The CP also said that efforts were on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

The suspected principal suspect, Ocholi Edicha told journalists that they were contracted by a political party chieftain in the area to deal with the deceased.

He said that he earlier had a misunderstanding with the deceased at her polling unit on the election day and that he slapped her in the process.