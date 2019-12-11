Africa: Angola Attends Peace and Security Forum in Egypt

10 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Foreign Affairs Minister Manuel Augusto will travel this Wednesday to Aswan city, Republic of Egypt, where he will participate in the Africa Peace, Security and Sustainable Development Forum, which will take place from 11 to 12 December.

The Forum will discuss ways to expand opportunities, deal with threats and challenges of the cradle continent, indicates a note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to which Angop had access.

The meeting, which will be attended by African Heads of State and Ministers of Foreign Affairs, is an opportunity to reflect on solutions and recommendations aimed at achieving the aspirations expressed in Agenda 2036: "Africa that we want".

The Republic of Egypt hosts the summit under the rotating presidency of the African Union.

