Southern Africa: Malawi Safe From Tropical Cyclone Belna

10 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi is now safe from the devastating effects of Cyclone Belta after brushing past the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte and the Comoros archipelago, weather experts have said.

Director in the department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services Jolam Nkhokwe says the cyclone is expected to make a landfall over Mahajaga in Madagascar later on Tuesday where it will weaken and die.

Nkhokwe said the cyclone will make a landfall of 1, 200 kilometres away from Malawi therefore the effects will not be felt.

"We have been monitoring its movement and by today (Tuesday), we have noted that the tropical cyclone Belna has now moved very close to Madagascar," said Nkhokwe.

He said the cyclone will weaken and die because of lack of moisture and heating due to friction.

Madagascar, a former French colony off Africa's southeastern coast, is regularly hit by cyclones and other tropical storms.

Cyclone Ava killed 51 people in January last year, and two months later tropical storm Eliakim displaced around 19,000 inhabitants.

