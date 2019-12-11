Kenya: Sonko Freed on Sh15 Million Cash Bail, Barred From Accessing City Hall Office

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was Wednesday granted a Sh30 million surety bond with an alternative of Sh15 million cash bail.

Sonko was charged on Monday with fraudulent acquisition of public funds through the irregular award of tenders totaling Sh357 million.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti directed that the Governor should be escorted to his City Hall officer under the supervision of the Investigating Officer if he wished to pick any of his belongings.

"Accused I (Sonko) is admitted to a bond of Sh30 million with one surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh15 million," he ordered.

"All parties including the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the accused are hereby prohibited from commenting on this case on social media in whatever manner," Ogoti added.

The court also barred the governor from traveling outside its jurisdiction, Ogoti issuing explicit orders to the Director of Immigration Department to ensure Sonko does not travel outside the country.

Sonko had denied charges levelled against him by the EACC when he appeared before Ogoti at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday.

The Public Prosecutor accused Sonko of irregularly awarding tenders totaling Sh357.4 million out of which he and eight other City Hall officials accrued benefits.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said they, "facilitated and/or benefitted from the irregular procurement and payments amounting to Sh357, 390,299 million."

Sonko also faced an assault charge over a scuffle in Voi on Friday when he is said to have injured a senior police officer while resisting arrest.

EACC said he was fleeing to escape arrest.

"EACC confirms that Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has been arrested while escaping arrest at a roadblock in Voi and is being transferred to Nairobi to face charges of corruption and economic crime," the anti-graft agency tweeted on Friday.