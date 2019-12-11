Kenya: Sonko Freed on Sh15 Million Cash Bail, Barred From Accessing City Hall Office

Photo: Salaton Njau/Daily Nation
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at Milimani Law Courts on December 9.
11 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was Wednesday granted a Sh30 million surety bond with an alternative of Sh15 million cash bail.

Sonko was charged on Monday with fraudulent acquisition of public funds through the irregular award of tenders totaling Sh357 million.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti directed that the Governor should be escorted to his City Hall officer under the supervision of the Investigating Officer if he wished to pick any of his belongings.

"Accused I (Sonko) is admitted to a bond of Sh30 million with one surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh15 million," he ordered.

"All parties including the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the accused are hereby prohibited from commenting on this case on social media in whatever manner," Ogoti added.

The court also barred the governor from traveling outside its jurisdiction, Ogoti issuing explicit orders to the Director of Immigration Department to ensure Sonko does not travel outside the country.

Sonko had denied charges levelled against him by the EACC when he appeared before Ogoti at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday.

The Public Prosecutor accused Sonko of irregularly awarding tenders totaling Sh357.4 million out of which he and eight other City Hall officials accrued benefits.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said they, "facilitated and/or benefitted from the irregular procurement and payments amounting to Sh357, 390,299 million."

Sonko also faced an assault charge over a scuffle in Voi on Friday when he is said to have injured a senior police officer while resisting arrest.

EACC said he was fleeing to escape arrest.

"EACC confirms that Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has been arrested while escaping arrest at a roadblock in Voi and is being transferred to Nairobi to face charges of corruption and economic crime," the anti-graft agency tweeted on Friday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Reprieve For Nairobi Governor Sonko as He's Freed on Bail
Nairobi Governor Sonko Described as "Fugitive" By State
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested
Kenya's Embattled Sonko Wants Probe But on His Terms?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.