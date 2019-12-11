Uganda: 260 Landslide Victims Stuck With No Food

11 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Yahudu Kitunzi

Landslide survivours in Sironko District are starving due to lack of food and beddings since they were displaced last week.

The survivours, who are about 260 according to district authorities, are currently living in the temporary camps at Bugimagu Primary School.

The landslides hit the sub-counties of Zesui and Masaba, killing a number of people and displacing hundreds. Four bodies have since been recovered.

The landslides were triggered by heavy rain, which has been pounding Bugisu Sub-region and other parts of the country.

Mr Patrick Kakhenje, one of the survivours, said government has not given them any relief since the disaster hit.

"The government and the district officials have not come here since the disaster occurred," he said.

The Simuma Parish chairperson, Mr Robert Mabusi, said the government has neglected the displaced people.

"The government should come in and rescue our people who are starving because they have nothing to eat," he said.

The Sironko District Woman MP, Ms Florence Nambozo Mayoga, who visited the landslides victims on Sunday, said she will write to government over the matter.

"We passed money (in budget) to cater for disasters and I am wondering why OPM (Office of the Prime Minister) has not delivered relief items to my people. I am going to follow it up," she said.

Ms Nambozo, who delivered about 600kgs of maize flour and 200kgs of rice to the victims was shocked to hear that even the district disaster committee have not come at the scene to assess the damages and help people.

She, however, said there is need for the people living in high risk areas to relocate to safer areas.

However, the Sironko Disaster Committee chairman, Mr Robert Nambadi, said OPM is going to deliver relief items to the affected residents, soon.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.