Nigeria: How Google, 9mobile, Transsion Plan for Enhanced Internet, Affordable Smart Phones

In an effort to provide Nigerians with high-speed data and deepen mobile broadband internet access, Internet provider, 9mobile has collaborated with search engine company, Google and mobile devices manufacturer, Transsion, the parent company of Tecno, Infinix and Itel brands, to roll-out an offer that puts smartphones in the hands of more customers.

According to the partners, the initiative, both new and existing customers of 9mobile can own select Transsion smartphones that run on Android's optimised Go version which focuses on speed, storage, data management and security, bundled with data bonus from 9mobile.

Customers can make a choice from any of Tecno, Pop 2 and Pop 2 Power, as well as Itel A33, P33 Plus and S15, or the Infinix Hot 8 Lite.

Acting Director, Marketing, 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, said users get an exciting and affordable data offer upon purchase of any of the smartphones.

He said: "Customers who purchase select Tecno and Itel phone models-Tecno, Pop 2, Pop 2 Power and Itel A33, P33 Plus and S15, will enjoy 2G free sign-up data bonus upon activation and also receive 100 percent bonus on all data plans purchased from N1, 000 and above for the first six months together with 50 percent data bonus on all data plans from N1, 000 and above from the seventh to 12th month."

Onafowokan added that Customers who purchase Infinix Hot 8 Lite are not left out of the fun as they get up to 4Gb free sign-up data bonus upon activation plus 100 percent bonus on all data plans purchased from N1, 000 and above for the first six months, while 50 percent bonus on all data plans purchased from N1, 000 and above will apply from months seven to twelve.

Onafowokan added that the key objective of this latest offer is to enable both new and existing 9mobile customers to own quality smartphones and browse seamlessly.

"This offer exemplifies the premium we place on our customers that motivates us to continue to explore partnerships that deliver true value for their money while delivering exceptional internet browsing experience," he remarked.