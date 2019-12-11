Kenya: Muthaiga Safari Golf Tour Leg Postponed

Nairobi — The Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) has announced the decision to postpone the Muthaiga Golf Club leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour Golf Series, which was to take place from the 14th to the 18th of December, to a later date.

KOGL Tournament Director Patrick Obath,said the decision was occasioned by the condition of the Muthaiga Golf Club course following recent rains that the country has experienced over the past few weeks.

"Due to recent rains, the Muthaiga Golf Club has received 284mm of rainfall over the last 10 days; leaving the course in a condition that is not suitable to hold a Safari Tour Golf Series event," he said.

He added: "This decision has been reached after careful deliberation and in consideration of both players' safety and the tournament's integrity and standards. A new date for the event will be communicated in due course."

The 2019/2020 season of the Tour has so far featured six competitions across Kenya and Uganda; in the process producing five different winners among them Greg Snow, Madalitso Muthiya, Tonu Omuli, Jastas Madoya and Dismas Indiza - who has won two tournaments.

