Tanzania: Ex-Mwananchi Communications Limited Board Chair Narrates Ali's Last Words

11 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — Former Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) board chairperson Zuhura Muro (pictured) yesterday shared the last experiences she had with Ali Mufuruki on Saturday morning quoting him as saying "Zou, I want to die".

She said the 61-year-old Mufuruki, who succumbed to pneumonia in South Africa on Sunday, uttered the words when she visited him at Aga Khan Hospital where he was receiving treatment before he was flown to South Africa.

Ms Muro, who is the Lindam Group Limited managing director, said this when delivering her condolence message at the memorial event at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC).

On Saturday morning Ms Muro went to Aga Khan Hospital and joined the team that was working for Mufuruki's transfer to South Africa.

"He (Mufuruki) was alert and conscious. I held his right hand and I was praying," she said.

"Immediately when he realised I was beside his bed praying, he opened up his eyes and said to me 'Zou (Zuhura) I want to die', but I replied, 'No, Ali, you're not going to die'.

Also Read

Envoys: Ali Mufuruki was a true patriot

Mufuruki's unfulfilled dreams amid emotional farewell in Dar es Salaam

Tanzania starts using effective HIV drug

"'You have fought many battles. You're going to win this one'. He said, 'no, no, Zou, I want to go'."

She added: "Whatever happens, it happens for a good reason. Allah returned Ali to him after he completed his purpose."

She explained that Mr Mufuruki's life impacted the lives of many people.

"His legacy will live on and on for many generations to come. Hence, we thank Allah by saying Alhamdulillah," noted Ms Muro.

The business tycoon, who was described as one of Africa's secret billionaires with estimated wealth of $110 million by 2012, according to Ventures Africa, was laid to rest at the Kisutu Cemetery in the city yesterday.

He is survived by a wife and four children.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.