Tanzania: Ex-Mwananchi Communications Limited Board Chair Narrates Ali's Last Words

Dar es Salaam — Former Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) board chairperson Zuhura Muro (pictured) yesterday shared the last experiences she had with Ali Mufuruki on Saturday morning quoting him as saying "Zou, I want to die".

She said the 61-year-old Mufuruki, who succumbed to pneumonia in South Africa on Sunday, uttered the words when she visited him at Aga Khan Hospital where he was receiving treatment before he was flown to South Africa.

Ms Muro, who is the Lindam Group Limited managing director, said this when delivering her condolence message at the memorial event at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC).

On Saturday morning Ms Muro went to Aga Khan Hospital and joined the team that was working for Mufuruki's transfer to South Africa.

"He (Mufuruki) was alert and conscious. I held his right hand and I was praying," she said.

"Immediately when he realised I was beside his bed praying, he opened up his eyes and said to me 'Zou (Zuhura) I want to die', but I replied, 'No, Ali, you're not going to die'.

"'You have fought many battles. You're going to win this one'. He said, 'no, no, Zou, I want to go'."

She added: "Whatever happens, it happens for a good reason. Allah returned Ali to him after he completed his purpose."

She explained that Mr Mufuruki's life impacted the lives of many people.

"His legacy will live on and on for many generations to come. Hence, we thank Allah by saying Alhamdulillah," noted Ms Muro.

The business tycoon, who was described as one of Africa's secret billionaires with estimated wealth of $110 million by 2012, according to Ventures Africa, was laid to rest at the Kisutu Cemetery in the city yesterday.

He is survived by a wife and four children.