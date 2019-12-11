Kenya: Thunder Strike First in Playoff Final

11 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Caxton Apollo

Thunder on Tuesday night made a bright start in their bid to win their first ever men's Basketball Premier League title when they defeated rivals Ulinzi Warriors 75-73 in Game One of the play-offs final.

The late duel, which was watched by a big crowd, was played at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

Thunder, who have been eliminated in three play-off semi-finals, led 39-33 at the break. Ulinzi, who knocked out champions KPA 3-1 in the semi-final, forced a 69-69 and 71-71 tie in the fourth quarter leaving the game to go either way.

Thunder, who trailed in the entire third and fourth quarters, had no nonsense shooting guard Griffins Ligare firing a critical three-pointer which propelled them to a 74-73 lead in the last two minutes.

Ulinzi, who are chasing their eighth league title which they last won in 2015, had their dangerous shooting guard Eric Mutoro sinking 15 points, which included three-three pointers in opening first quarter.

The soldiers were down 17-20 at end of the first quarter. Thunder, who rallied from behind to eliminate Emyba 3-1 in semi-final, remained focused to go up 39-33 at the breather.

Ulinzi took control to lead 22-18 at end of third quarter thanks to Mutoro, who fired eight points.

Turnovers committed by Ulinzi at a wrong time saw Thunder capitalize on them to go up 1-0 in the

best- of-five series play-offs final.Ulinzi finished top in the regular season, while Thunder were runners-up to qualify for the play-offs.

Forward Kevin Chogo scored 22 points and guard Griffins Ligare added 14 for Thunder.

Ulinzi Warriors replied with game high 33 points through Eric Mutoro with forward James Mwangi and guard Victor each Bosire contributing 10 for the soldiers.

Game Two will be played at the same venue on Thursday from 4pm.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.