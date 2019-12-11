Kenya: Desperate Youth Arrested After Blocking Kenyatta's Motorcade to Beg for a Job

11 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a middle-aged man for allegedly blocking President Uhuru Kenyatta's convoy in Nairobi to beg for a job.

Uvinalies Nyabuto stepped in front of the presidential motorcade along State House road while displaying a placard begging President Kenyatta to help him to join the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

"Your Excellency, kindly offer a chance to join the Kenya Defense Forces. Am sorry for disrespect your security (sic). Please, Mr President. Nyabuto," his placard read.

Nyabuto was immediately arrested and taken to Kilimani Police Station, where he is being held.

His placard was also confiscated and it is not clear whether he will be arraigned in court.

At the time, President Kenyatta was heading to State House after attending the 9th African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) summit at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

