Kenya: 200 Golfers for Johnnie Walker Series

Over 200 players are expected to converge on the par 72 Thika Sports Club this weekend for the fourth leg of the 2019/2020 Johnnie Walker Golf series.

The event, which follows others held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Karen, and Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, will be the last event in this year, before the series takes the Christmas and New Year break, and resumes with the fifth leg at Muthaiga on January 18.

Thika captain Nicholas Kabare said the course, which hosted the Junior Stroke play champion on Tuesday, is in a good condition despite the on-going rains, which has made other golf courses in the country waterlogged.

"I expect players to enjoy a great round of golf as we have made sure that it is not just playable, but in good condition and with the weather permitting this weekend, I expect some interesting scores," said the captain.

Some of the home players listed to play in the event being sponsored by Kenya Breweries through the top whisky brand of Johnnie Walker, include Duncan Ndungu, David Matano, David Karuma and Martin Gachoka, all single figure handicap players.

At stake for the home players, as well as invited guests will be some fabulous prize as well as give-aways.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Head of Premium Spirits, Grace Nshemeire-Gwaku said the company is excited to sponsor the series under its Johnnie Walker Brand.

"Johnnie Walker prides itself as one of the key supporters of sports; both in Kenya and overseas. Our Karting Championship and golf series positions the brand as a key stakeholder in the sports industry. Being the official Formula One whisky brand reaffirms our commitment towards sports sponsorships for donkey years. Our association with sports and indeed the Series speaks volumes about our commitment towards promotion of golf in the country," said Nshemeire-Gwaku.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, during the Junior Stroke play championship at the Thika Sports Club on Tuesday, Lee Kimathi completed a three rounds total of 239 gross made up of 78, 77 and 84 to claim the overall gross title as Nduta Gicheru emerged the girls' winner with a score of 336 gross.

The net title went to Telvin Gitau with a score of 202 nett, while winning the 16 to 21 category was Dennis Gakuo with a score four gross 262, beating John Wambari by one shot, while Ngondo Kimemia of Sigona won the 14 to 15 years, followed by Mathew Kigen on 271 gross.

In the 13 years and under category, Mukundi Muthusi posted 268 gross to win ahead of Alex Kamande on 302 gross.