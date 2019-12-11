Nigeria: Don't Carry Corps Members From 6pm, FRSC Orders Transport Unions

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered that no transport union should transport any National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member from 6 p.m. during the yuletide.

Boboye said this during the FRSC end of the year parley with transport union stakeholders as one of their programmes in preparation for the end of the year activities yesterday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that NYSC orientation camp, Batch C, steam 2 resumed November 28 and would end December 19.

He said that the need for transport leaders to jointly fight against road crashes in ember months and beyond had called for concern.

"No transport Union should convey any corps member and those leaving the orientation camp on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6p.m.

"Any vehicle that violates this order will be dealt with seriously as the FRSC is committed to the safety of lives and properties.

"I want to urge the State coordinators of different NYSC orientation camps to send signals to the Corps members to be aware of the information.

"This has become necessary to address road accidents and crashes that occur during the festive period across the country. The safety of the youths, goods and Nigerian lives at large is our major concern," he said.

The corps marshal, however, urged the NYSC members to use legal parks and avoid road side vehicles to ensure their safety while traveling for Christmas and New Year.

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, NYSC, appealed to the transport union workers to give discount to corps members traveling for Christmas and New Year.

Ibrahim warned corps members against unauthorised journeys, boarding vehicles at the road side and late night travels.

He said that the high rate of transport money during yuletide was a concern as such it could affect the corps members.

"This is the main reason why you see corps members boarding vehicles at night and majorly on the road side.

"The belief is that the prices of transportation would reduce at night by boarding at the road side. This is not safe at all," he said.

He urged the transport union to get good drivers that can as well convey corps members during the yuletide.

Ibrahim however said that NYSC would continue to make itself available for national assignment.

The National Secretary, Road Transport Employer's Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Mr. Yusuf Adeniyi, assured that the instructions would be passed across nationwide to ensure transport fare was cut down for corps members travelling.

"We will direct all the offices nationwide to bring down the prices and provide good vehicles for their safety," he said.