Nigeria: Our Current Findings Shocking - Abia Committee On Verification of NDDC Projects Laments

Members of the Committee on the Verification of NDDC Projects in Abia State have expressed shock at the level of discrepancies in the status of works recorded as done in the State by contractors and their actual status on ground.

The Committee which was inaugurated by the state government on Monday embarked on its assignment immediately and said "we are alarmed at what we have seen so far. It is sad, it is unfortunate, it is heart wrenching what a number of NDDC contractors have done to us in Abia State.

The situation is better imagined than experienced, but as a committee, we will not leave any stone unturned in making sure that all the NDDC contractors who think they can use Abia as a drain pipe are exposed in our report", a member of the committee said.

The committee has two weeks to submit its report.