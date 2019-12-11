Tanzania/Uganda: Tanzania Billionaire Dewji Stakes Shs160m for Kili Stars to Lift Cecefa Cup

Tanzania billionaire Mohammed 'Mo' Dewji has promised Kilimanjaro Stars approximately Shs160m (TZsh100m) if the win the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup currently taking place here.

'Mo' as he popularly known also promised each player a Mo boda-boda 'Bajaj' on top of the cash prize.

Dewji, who is in the country at the invitation of Nation Media Group as key note speaker at the Monitor Thought Leaders Forum, visited the team camp at Sajovalo Hotel, Rubaga Road on Monday evening.

"I have decided to give an incentive to the team to encourage them lift the trophy," Dewji who bankrolls Simba SC said.

"I am the owner of Simba SC in Tanzania and many of my players are in the national team but this is not about club. I want all the players to make money out of and start business."

Kilimanjalo Stars lost their opening match against Kenya 1-0 on Sunday and yesterday beat Zanzibar 1-0 before winding up their group campaign against Djibouti.

The billionaire owns 49 per cent of Simba Sports Club, one of the most successful and popular clubs in Tanzania. The club was founded 1936.

Dewji is the owner of MeTL Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate founded by his father in the 1970s.