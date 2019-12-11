Nigeria: PoS Innovation Summit to Expose Stakeholders to Boundless Opportunities

11 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Umeh

To provide stakeholders in the Nigerian payment system with information on how to maximise the boundless opportunities it presents, E-payment Company, Global Accelerex, is set to host its 7th edition of PoS Innovation Summit Wednesday, in Lagos.

Pay 13% derivation directly to oil bearing communities, Delta Ijaw people tell Buhari(Opens in a new browser tab)

The summit has the theme: 'The African Continental Free Trade Agreement: Driving Borderless Trade through Fintech.'

According the company, the event seeks to highlight how AfCFTA can change the future of digital payments across Africa and provide stakeholders in the Nigerian payment system with information on how to maximise the boundless opportunities it presents.

Managing Director of the company, Tunde Ogungbade, said that the summit couldn't have come at a more opportune time as AfCFTA is expected to boost intra-African trade significantly, making Africa a single market of 1.2 billion people and a cumulative GDP of over $3 trillion.

Ogungbade said: "AfCFTA provides a framework for trade liberalisation in goods and services. With this liberalisation comes an overarching need for trade settlements across different African countries, making payment an integral part of the process.

"It therefore behoves digital payment companies to design innovative payment platforms and solutions that will facilitate these trade activities. Global Accelerex is already taking the lead in this regard and some of our innovative products will be hitting the market soon."

Experts to x-ray Nigeria's economic, equity outlook at invest 2020 summit(Opens in a new browser tab)

Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo, will be featured as a special guest of honour while acclaimed speakers and guest panelists have also been lined up for the summit.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Innovation
West Africa
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.