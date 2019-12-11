Southern Africa: Freedom of Speech Indeed - Jailers of Journalists in the Sub-Saharan African

11 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Egypt, Eritrea, and Cameroon are among the worst nations in the world for jailing journalists, a list published on Wednesday by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said.

The CPJ listed 26 journalists jailed in Egypt - most of whom it says are grouped in mass trials and charged with both terror offenses and false news.

Specifically, several of the new arrests in Egypt came ahead of protests against army corruption on 19 September, which included calls for President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi to resign, said the CPJ.

The Africa programs co-ordinator for the CPJ tweeted that Eritrea topped the list of most journalists jailed in sub-Saharan countries.

The CPJ said previously that most of the journalists in prison in Eritrea have been jailed since a crackdown in 2001 when the government shut down all independent media.

Cameroon also comes near the top of the list, with seven detained journalists. One of the seven, Mancho Bibixy, is serving a 15-year sentence on anti-state charges and false news which the CPJ says is in relation to his campaigning for greater autonomy for the English-speaking minority in Cameroon, gathered from BBC and Twitter.

In Sub-Saharan Africa 39 journalists are in jail in connection to their work.

Eritrea - 16

Cameroon - 7

Burundi- 4

Rwanda-4

Nigeria - 1

Chad - 1

Comoros - 1

DRC - 1

South Sudan - 1

Ethiopia - 1

Tanzania - 1

Somalia - 1

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Media
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Human Rights
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.