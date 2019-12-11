Nigeria: Court Invasion - National Assembly May Be Invaded Someday By Security Agencies - Elumelu

11 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Senate Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu from Delta State. on Monday in a motion canvassed for adherence and respect to the concept of separation of powers as enshrined in the laws of Nigeria.

Reacting to the invasion of a federal high court in Abuja to rearrest Sowore, he stated that if the alleged invasion by the Department of State Services, (DSS ) is not checked and offenders punished, it might degenerate to National Assembly someday.

He said: "The House notes with dismay, the exhibition of thuggery, brute force, lawlessness, contempt and disregard for the rule of law by yet to be identified persons within the precinct of the Federal high court, Abuja on the 6th day of December, 2019.

"Further Notes that the videos emerging in public domain show these unidentified person trying to bundle Omoleye Sowore and his co-accused Olawale Bakare away from the courtroom, while Sowore's supporters were resisting them, which is an abuse to the sanctity of the courtroom.

"Concerned that the men of the civil society claims that the unidentified masked man are agents of the Department of the state services (D.S.S).

"The Department of State Services has denied through their spokesman Peter Afunanya that its personnel were never involved in the incident.

"Concerned further that section 4,5 and 6 of the 1999 Constitution as amended guarantees the separation of powers and the independence of every arm of Government.

"A situation where one arm is seen to be overpowering another in the course of dispensing her duties, will definitely spell doom for the separation of powers as enshrined in the Constitution.

"Worried that the actions of these unidentified persons disrupted judicial proceedings on the 6th day of December 2019 and made the presiding judge abandon her duty post because of safety concerns. This is a complete desecration of the temple of justice and such an action should be completely discouraged.

"Worried further that if this action is not properly put to check, the National Assembly may one day be invaded and the relevant Owill claim not knowing who the offenders are.

"Aware that the invasion of the Federal high court Abuja runs contrary to the avowed assurances of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

"Further Aware that physically assaulting Mr. Omoleye Sowore and his co-defendant Olawale Bakare by the yet to be identified persons inside the courtroom is the highest act of sacrilege against the judicial arm of government and a complete disrespect to the rule of law."

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its committees on National Security and Intelligence, Judiciary and Human Rights respectively to investigate the event and report back to the House within two weeks.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.