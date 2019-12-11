South Africa: Stormers Say Goodbye to Robbie Fleck

Cape Town — Western Province and the Stormers have paid tribute to departing coach and former player Robbie Fleck .

Fleck was Stormers head coach from 2016-2019, but was replaced by John Dobson for next season.

The former Springbok centre remained employed by the union for this year's Currie Cup season, assisting all professional teams on a technical basis.

However, a WP Rugby spokesperson confirmed to S port24 on Wednesday that Fleck's contract had indeed run out at the end of October.

Fleck received a special award in recognition of his service to the union - both as a player and coach - at the annual awards ceremony on Tuesday night.

The Stormers also posted a tribute to Fleck on their official Instagram page on Wednesday.

" Thanks for the memories and the years of service as a player and a coach, Fleckie," the post read.

Meanwhile, the Stormers are yet to confirm Dobson's management team for next year's Super Rugby competition, but it's unlikely to change much from the one that did duty under him during the Currie Cup.

Dawie Snyman (backs), Norman Laker (defence) and Hanyani Shimange (forwards) were assistant coaches, while Riefaat Jappie was the strength and conditioning coach and Chippie Solomon the team manager.

Fleck, a schoolboy star at Bishops, played 31 Tests for the Springboks between 1999 and 2002.

Source: Sport24