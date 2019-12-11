Namibia: Wildlife Resorts Revises Agreement With Workers Union

11 December 2019
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Following the recent 2018/2019 wage negotiations, Namibia Wildlife Resorts and the Namibia Public Workers Union revised their recognition agreement to develop and regulate the equitable relationship between both parties.

Gabes Andumba, the Union's Deputy Secretary-General said with several changes having occurred since the previous recognition agreement was conclude they saw it fit to revise the recognition agreement to pave the way for sustained respectful labour relations.

"For the past 17 years, the Namibia Wildlife Resorts has officially recognised the Namibia Public Workers Union as the exclusive bargaining agent. However, there was a need to revise the agreement to allow it to meet the needs of both parties. Therefore, this revised agreement will help regulate industrial relations between the Namibia Wildlife Resorts and the union to develop and regulate the equitable relationship between the parties," Andumba said.

The Union has recommitted to the improvement of the benefits and the condition of service of its members through a collective bargaining process as provided for in this revised recognition agreement.

"I would like to echo the words of Mr Andumba who rightfully said that without mutual respect and cohesion between the shop stewards and Namibia Wildlife Resorts Management we would not have concluded this revised recognition agreement. Therefore, I thank both teams for their hard work. I look forward to win-win wage negations to ensure the sustainability of the company and the betterment of our employees," Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, Namibia Wildlife Resorts acting Managing Director said.

Caption: Dr Matthias Ngwangwama (Namibia Wildlife Resorts acting Managing Director) and Mr Gabes Andumba (Namibia Public Workers Union Deputy Secretary General).

