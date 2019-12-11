Angola: EU and IMF Assistance to Improve Financial Management

Luanda — Angola's Finance minister, Vera Daves, on Tuesday said she believes that the technical assistance provided by the European Union (EU) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will improve public finances management capacity in Angola.

The minister added that the areas the project is to be implemented are linked to public debt, State Budget, public accounting, treasury, public investment and tax collection.

Vera Daves, who was speaking following the signing of a Public Finance Management Project Angola signed with EU and IMF, said the agreement will strengthen conditions for the government to take advantage of the results of the reforms it is carrying out in the country.

The government's reforms, she added, also aims to reduce the state budget exposure to the volatility of oil revenues as well as the objective of diversifying the country's economy.

The Public Finance Management Project is based on the recommendations of the IMF Department of Fiscal Affairs and the Regional Technical Assistance Centre for Southern Africa (AFRITAC South), and is in line with the Ministry of Finance team, the minister said.