Angola: EU and IMF Assistance to Improve Financial Management

11 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Finance minister, Vera Daves, on Tuesday said she believes that the technical assistance provided by the European Union (EU) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will improve public finances management capacity in Angola.

The minister added that the areas the project is to be implemented are linked to public debt, State Budget, public accounting, treasury, public investment and tax collection.

Vera Daves, who was speaking following the signing of a Public Finance Management Project Angola signed with EU and IMF, said the agreement will strengthen conditions for the government to take advantage of the results of the reforms it is carrying out in the country.

The government's reforms, she added, also aims to reduce the state budget exposure to the volatility of oil revenues as well as the objective of diversifying the country's economy.

The Public Finance Management Project is based on the recommendations of the IMF Department of Fiscal Affairs and the Regional Technical Assistance Centre for Southern Africa (AFRITAC South), and is in line with the Ministry of Finance team, the minister said.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.