Namibia: Robberies Dominate Weekend Crime

Several theft cases, ranging from armed robbery to housebreaking, were reported over the weekend.

A report by Namibian Police spokesperson chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi stated that in one incident at Swakopmund on Friday, three unknown men armed with pistols entered a shop and held two employees and the owner at gunpoint, demanding money.

"The shop owner managed to press the panic button, which prompted one of the suspects to fire one shot into the wall before they fled from the scene," said the report.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects managed to escape with a handbag containing personal documents of one of the employees, a cellphone, car keys and house keys and money.

"The total amount of N$67 490 was stolen. No arrests have been made yet, and police investigations continue," said the report.

In another incident at Khomasdal, two men approached a man who had returned to his house after dropping a friend at about 01h00, said the report.

"They allegedly held him at gunpoint and force-marched him into the house, where they stole two Samsung TV sets, two cellphones and a laptop," said the report.

After the robbery, the suspects drove away in a getaway car, and no arrests have been made yet. Police investigations continue.

In another incident on Sunday at 04h30 in Khomasdal, four suspects broke into a house, and held a victim at gunpoint before stealing the victim's items.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the report, one of the suspects was armed with a firearm, and the rest had knives and metal bars.

"[The suspects] found the house window slightly open, and broke the burglar bars to gain entry. They held the victim at gunpoint and stole household items with an estimated value of N$123 300," said the report. No arrests or recoveries were made, and police investigations continue.

Another incident took place on Sunday in Katutura.

"It is alleged that the suspect(s) climbed on top of a store, entered the building via an air-conditioning vent, forced open the door of the freezer, and stole a number of bags of frozen chicken," said the report.

The number and value of stolen items has not yet been established, and no arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, on Saturday at Stampriet, an adult male was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

"It is alleged that initially the man threatened the complainant with a broken bottle and robbed him of his wallet containing N$9 000 in cash and a cellphone," said the report. The suspect is in police custody, and investigations continue.