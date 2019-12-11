Namibia: Arandis Office-Bearers Re-Elected

11 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

No changes were made to the Arandis Town Council's office-bearers after their election on Monday.

The proceedings were presided over by magistrate Nelao Brown.

Risto Kapenda was re-elected as Arandis mayor with Errikkie Kapiye remaining as the chairman of the council's management committee.

Irja Iipinge was re-elected deputy mayor, while the other members of the management committee are Onesmus Mangundu and Tuhafeni Jairus.

Cecilie //Hoabes and Rudolfine Geises are the other council members.

//Hoabes and Geises are members of the United Democratic Front, while the rest are Swapo Party members.

In his acceptance speech, Kapenda said since he became mayor, he has been advocating the creation of a conducive environment for the town and its residents, and is convinced that as a result of this, the town has managed to secure investors' confidence.

He noted that the Arandis Town Council has also received positive feedback for the development that is visible in the town, which he ascribed to "the focus and teamwork in ensuring the implementation of our strategic initiatives".

Kapenda was referring to Arandis' recently launched five-year strategic plan, which will focus on the development of joint ventures, the establishment of factories, and alternative energy producers, heavy fuel hybrid plants, a data centre and logistics park as well as a food manufacturer.

"In order to develop and grow the local economy, we intend to create at least 2 500 jobs within the mentioned ventures. We have heard the cry of the youth, and will do our utmost to implement those resolutions with vigour and determination," he stated.

He added that the town will continue to strengthen relationships between current and future stakeholders "so that we can build this town as a team".

