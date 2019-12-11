Malawi: Coach Gilbert Chirwa Upbeat Mzuni FC Will Survive Relegation

TNM Super League outfit, Mzuni Football Club (FC) has said it is optimistic to survive the league's chop despite one of its fellow relegation threatened side, Dwangwa United FC winning on Tuesday.

Dwangwa United managed to beat Kamuzu Barracks FC 3-2 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, a win that has revived its hope to remain in the top flight league.

One of the three teams, Mzuni FC, Dwangwa United and Ntopwa FC are all fighting relegation to follow Masters FC and Mlatho Mponela who already kissed bye to the elite league.

Speaking in an interview, Mzuni FC coach, Gilbert Chirwa said he still hopes the "Green Intellectuals" would be playing in the Super League next season as the team would strive to win all their remaining two games.

"I can assure all our fans that Mzuni FC will be in the super league next year as we will make sure that we just perform well in our next game against Civil sporting next weekend so that we maximize our survival chances," he said.

Mzuni FC boosted their chances of surviving in the league after winning in their last two assignments bagged full six points after a win in a match against Moyale Barracks FC, and beating relegated Masters FC 2-0, 24 hours later.

"We just need to focus on our games because if we just do well in those assignments, we will be sure to survive in the league. We do not know what will happen in our opponents' games," the coach explained.

Meanwhile the TNM Super league title chase takes another interesting turn today as the two title chasers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have tricky assignments.

Bullets will line up against Civil Sporting at the Civo Stadium while Wanderers will face stubborn Mighty Tigers at the Kamuzu Stadium.

The two teams are separated by a point with Bullets leading the pack on 61 while the Nomads have 60 points having played 28 games each.