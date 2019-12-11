Namibia: Launch Namibia Hosts First Start-Up Awards

11 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Yokany Oliveira

TWO years after Launch Namibia's inception, the organisation last week hosted their first-ever small-to-medium enterprises and start-up awards, while its second magazine edition of the year also made its premiere.

Launch Namibia is a platform for Namibian-based SMEs, entrepreneurs and start-up groups to be profiled to the mass market in Namibia, mainly done on social media and the launch magazine.

The awards event took place at 99 FM's building last week Thursday, and was hosted by Ilke Platt, the founder of Poiyah Media.

Emmarencia van Wyk, the owner of MakeANoise Community Safety and Crime Prevention, walked away with the overall N$7 000 winner prize, for the invention of a special security device which makes noise to distract and scare away criminals.

A press release issued on Friday by Launch Namibia's events coordinator, Tutala Uushona, said a total of 11 businesses were nominated for the start-up award.

These include EstApp, MakeANoise Community Safety and Crime Prevention, Tuvawa Investment cc, Grown Garments and Branding, Sage by Dee, Unique Empowerment and Employment Initiative Foundation, Simply You Magazine, Data Insight Solutions, Intercity, Lole's OutdoorWorkout and Vaneli Foods.

"The award allowed the public to nominate the start-up businesses they believed have been the most innovative in the year 2019," Uushona said.

Sponsors which made this year's event a success include Tafel Lite, 99FM, Ubuntu Events Technology, Poiyah Media, Francis Photo Studios, Twapa Events and Gweri Vintage Collection, and all hopped on board to make the first ever start-up awards happen.

Apart from the start-up awards, over the past year, Launch Namibia has received much spotlight through its coined "Pitch Nights", in which members of the public who are looking to receive funding to start a business pitch their ideas in order to win cash prizes.

This year alone, it has hosted five pitch nights, where winners scooped hamper prizes worth N$ 5 000, which is in services provided by already-established entrepreneurs collaborating to help someone aid them in starting their business.

Businesses such as The Logo Shop, which creates logos for the winner; AshFam, which assists businesses with the registration process; and Bipa, which aids winners through consultation, are a few of these.

The second edition of the Launch Magazine is available for sale at selected Shoprite stores countrywide.

Launch's co founder Tom Edison said to date, Launch has advanced about N$20 000 seed funding through their pitch night events.

"It is about building an entrepreneurial ecosystem where the you have multiple opportunities to benefit from , beating the vicious cycle of poverty and making their dreams a reality".

