Malawi: UK-Based Malawians in Cervical Cancer Screening Campaign

11 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Health Care Support (Mahecas) which is a grouping of Malawians based in United Kingdom. (UK) has partnered doctors from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) and the College of Medicine (CoM) on a cervical cancer screening campaign in Chikwawa.

Chairperson for MAHECAS UK Prescott Kaliati (L) re-iterated the charity's focus of aiding healthcare delivery across Malawi

Mahecas which has previously been involved in donation of medical equipment at QECH's dental department and other general supplies in health facilities in Mzimba, Mulanje and Nsanje, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at QECH in Blantyre on Monday.

Speaking after siging the MoU, Mahecas chairperson Prescott Kaliati said they are touched by the number of women dying of cervical cancer in Malawi.

"It is sad to note that a number of women are dying when a simple screening can serve such lives," Kaliati said.

Kalitiati pointed out that cervical cancer screening is " crucial in the prevention of cancer because when the cells are detected early, they are burnt down, thereby saving one's life."

The project is expected to extend to other districts, targeting about 500 000 women nationwide.

Mahecas organises fundarising dinner dances in UK for Malawians and friends of Malawi to donate to the charity.

Chatinkha Maternity Care (Chamaca) president Frank Taulo has commended Mahecas for the initiatives and urged women "to prevent unnecessary complications and deaths."

