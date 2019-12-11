Tanzania: Inmate Refuses to Leave Jail After President Magufuli's Pardon

11 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Mbeya — To be incarcerated denies one his freedom in many ways and many would do anything to regain it, but that is not for Merad Abraham who was pardoned by the President.

He was among the 5,533 pardoned by President John Magufuli on independence but he has since refused to leave Ruanda Prison, in Mbeya to join his family.

Abraham claims he has nowhere and relatives to go back to, to force his continued stay at the correction facility; he injured himself on his face using a stone.

Abraham was sentenced to 30 year jail term after being found guilty of rape. He had served 19 years of his jail term.

As part of the Presidential pardon 70 convicted inmates out of 279 from the prison were released on Tuesday December 11.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

