Tanzania: Chadema Youth Council Elects Pambalu As New Chairman

Dar es Salaam — John Pambalu, has been elected as the new chairman of the Chadema Youth Council (Bavicha) after winning 150 votes beating competition from two other opponents.

Pambalu, who is also the Butimba Ward councilor, takes over from Patrick Ole Sosopi, who has completed his tenure in office after replacing Patrobas Katambi, who resigned and crossed over to CCM a few years ago.

Bavicha's election was held during on the eve of December 11 at Mlimani City Conference Hall in Dar es Salaam.

Sylvester Masinde, who was the election's supervisor, said the election was competitive as Pambalu, who is a teacher by profession, garnered 150 votes against Mathayo Gekul's 74 and Dorcas Francis' 58.

Masinde added that Moza Mushi was elected the deputy chairperson of Bavicha's mainland Tanzania, winning 134 votes against Francis Garatwa's 70.

In Zanzibar Omar Nassoro Othman was elected deputy chairman after collecting 110 votes against Rukia Aboubakar Mohammed's 94.

Also Read

Envoys: Ali Mufuruki was a true patriot

Mufuruki's unfulfilled dreams amid emotional farewell in Dar es Salaam

Rising food prices push up inflation rate by 0.2 percentage point to 3.8pc

Tanzania starts use of most effective HIV drug

According to Masinde, the Bavicha election for the position of deputy chairperson on both mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar had to be rerun after contestants failed to reach 50 percent.

After being declared as winners, the newly elected leaders urged that peace, love and solidarity should be maintained, saying that since the election was over they were now supposed to get united.

What is going on now is a meeting of Bavicha's executive committee with an agenda on electing secretary general, deputy secretary general and publicity secretary for both the mainland and Zanzibar.