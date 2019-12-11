Ghana: LCB Worldwide Ghana Ltd Intensifies Fumigation in Schools

Crisis Management Company, LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, has fumigated seven senior high schools in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions over the past two weeks as part its intensive fumigation campaign across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr Kareem Abu, who disclosed these in Accra on Friday, said the fumigation also targeted selected markets.

The beneficiary schools included Tema Senior High School, Presbyterian Boys' Senior High and St Mary's Senior High all in the Greater Accra Region.

The rest included the Akuse Methodist Senior High School, Our Lady of Fatima Senior High School, Makro Senior High School and Krobo Girls Senior High School all in the Eastern Region.

Some of the schools fumigated included those that were attacked by the H3N2 Influenza, which was almost becoming an epidemic.

"As a company, we believe in giving back to society. We are unanimous and resolute in our conviction that we are partners in development. Based on this understanding, we have decided to take up the challenge of fumigating the various senior high schools and market centres as our corporate social responsibility," Mr Abu Kareem stated.

He pointed out that the cardinal objective of the fumigation of the various schools and market centres was to ensure a conducive environment for teaching and learning, and preventing infectious diseases among others.

He explained that the company was entering into talks with government to iron out modalities for the next phase of the fumigation exercise which will be to extend it to other schools and market centres in the remaining regions across the country.

The fumigation of the various senior high schools in particular comes in handy, following the perennial problem of bed bugs that has bedeviled the schools over the years.

This is even more important, coming on the heels of the increase in the number of students who have been enrolled in the schools as a result of the rollout of the government's flagship Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

Mr Kareem Abu said LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited had been contracted by the government to see to the disinfection of all cargoes leaving or entering the ports, as well as points of entry and exits.

"The move is in line with the requirements of the World Health Organisation's International Health Regulations."