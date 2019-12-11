Ghana: SMT Ghana Adjudged Best Company in Promoting High Impact CSR Projects

SMT Ghana has been awarded for its commitment in undertaking corporate social responsibility projects that impact positively in the lives of people at the third Sustainability & Social Investment Awards 2019 held in Accra.

The company was adjudged best company for making social responsibility an integral part of its business and delivering high impact CSR projects that align with government's focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sustainability & Social Investment Awards is conceptualised to publicly recognise the impact made by companies, enterprises, institutions and individuals through exemplary success in voluntarily improving the quality of life of people and communities.

The citation accompanying the award paid glowing tribute to SMT Ghana as the official distributor of the Volvo construction equipment, Volvo trucks and Volvo Penta in Ghana.

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Mrs Hilda Peasah, Marketing Manager thanked the organisers for acknowledging corporate entities and individuals that invest in CSR projects to improve the quality of life of people.

She assured on behalf of SMT Ghana to remain committed to deliver services in line with promoting the Sustainable Development Goals.

In a goodwill message, the Managing Director of SMT Ghana, Mr Alex Dutamby reaffirmed SMT Ghana and the Volvo Group's commitment to contribute to all SDGs in its activities by investing adequately in its CSR activities to drive the course.

Mr Dutamby observed that the recently launched 'Volvo Truck road safety campaign dubbed: 'Stop look and wave' to sensitise school children to better understand how trucks operate in traffic to stay safe is one of such projects the company will invest more resources in a bid to remain focus on the SDG.

The Volvo Group is committed to achieving the 17 SDGs of the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals which is a plan of action for people, planet and prosperity adopted by UN General Assembly and supported by the Sustainable Development Goals to encourage and promote effective public, public-private and civil society partnerships in order to succeed.

Volvo Group contributes to all SDGs in its activities, but however focuses on those most relevant for its business to contribute the most. The group, as such focuses on: UN SDG 3 - Good health and wellbeing that target to halve the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents by 2020.