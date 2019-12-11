Ghana: Promasidor Ghana Reiterates Commitment to Providing Quality Products

Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Onga range of food spices, has reiterated its commitment to producing quality food products for consumers.

Mr Samir Sadoui, Commercial Director of the company who gave the assurance at the Onga Wholesaler's Appreciation Night in Accra on Friday said, they were looking forward to further improving upon the quality of the company's product in order to stay relevant in the market.

He therefore, called for a closer relationship and collaboration between the brand and its distributors and other partners next year as they strive for the growth of the business in all aspects.

"This would help position ourselves and work to improve and develop to the highest position in the market," she said.

This year he said, had been good adding that "we are looking forward to a better year in 2020 in relation to the brand's engagement with stakeholders to foster development."

He added that, "we want to continue this engagement across the country every year as we take feedbacks that would help in our growth."

Currently he said, they have gathered some feedbacks from distributors and would be addressed immediately.

"For 2020 we are working on a food programme to further engage our stakeholders, stay close to them and most importantly, provide good products to the consumers," he added.

According to Onga Brands Manager, Mrs Linda Nartey, they would continue to invest to improve upon quality and deliver the best products to consumers.

"We are also coming out with new recipes for consumers to have a lot of variety to select from as far as Onga is concerned," she added.

Over 100 distributors at the event were presented with hampers and other souvenirs from Promasidor in appreciation of their contributions to the growth of the company.