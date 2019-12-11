Ghana: Duklui Attipoe Descendants Union Marks First Anniversary

The future of Ghana as a country is at the crossroads and all citizens, irrespective of tribe, region or religion must be wary of negative partisan politics, Torgbi Duklui Attipoe, the chief and custodian of the Duklui Attipoe Descendants Union has said.

He said the time had come for Ghanaians to see each other as one people with a common destiny, guided and strengthened by "our cultural diversity and heritage".

Addressing the 1st Anniversary of Duklui Attipoe Descendants Union at a ceremony in Accra, Torgbi Duklui Attipoe maintained that continued stability and democratic development of the country must be the watch word and concern of all.

He commended the leadership of the union for initiating laudable projects and programmes aimed at improving the welfare and wellbeing of people of the Attipoe ancestory and beyond.

The Interim Chairman of the union, Mr Michael Hudro Attipoe in a welcome statement, emphasised the need for a deeper concentration and attention to the culture of the people and country without which not much could be achieved as a country.

He bemoaned what he described as the' negative tendencies of the social media and information technology which was fast eroding the cultural values of the country and its future.

Mr Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs called on members of the union to take the education of their children and wards more seriously since that was the only way the children could compete effectively and survive the trend of modern living.

In a solidarity message, Torgbi Subo II of Anloga urged the executive of the union to continue to mobilise their membership across the breadth and length of the country and beyond to preserve the tradition and history of the Duklui Attipoe heritage.

A patron of the union, Mr Gale Attipoe commended the executives and members for the theme chosen for the anniversary which was 'Building unity for development' and urged members not to rest on their oars until the sound aims of the union had been attained.