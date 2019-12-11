Ghana: Bui Power Authority Awarded

The Bui Power Authority, last week emerged Energy Company of the Year (Power) at the third edition of the Ghana Energy Awards organised by the Energy Media Group in Accra.

Bui Power was awarded the Energy Company of the Year (Power) due to their staunch innovations in the energy sector embarked throughout the year.

The Ghana Energy Awards which acknowledged the efforts, innovation and excellence stalwarts of energy companies in Ghana, also celebrated them for their tremendous work in the nation.

Bui Power Authority in the year 2019 has embarked on several activities including the completion of the first micro hydro power plant at Tsatsadu in the Volta Region and the commencement of a 10MWP hydro-solar-hybrid plant at Bui in the Banda District.

The award ceremony presented 30 awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Erasmus Alexander Kwabla Kalitsi, a former CEO at the Volta River Authority, for his enormous contribution to the energy industry in Ghana.

The awarding panel of the Ghana Energy Awards include Dr Kwame Ampofo, former Board Chairman of Energy Commission, Kwame Jantuah, a lawyer and energy consultant, Dr Jemima Nunoo, Acting Director, Centre for Management Development at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof. Felix Asante, Former Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) and Dr Lawrence Tetteh, world renowned evangelist.