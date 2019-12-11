Ghana: Shama District Celebrates Farmers' Day

Nyankrom — The 35th Farmers' Day celebration in the Shama District of the Western Region was observed at Nyankrom.

A forty-seven-year old irrigation farmer from Numuda, Mr Vincent Teku was crowned the best farmer for the Shama District for the 2019.

Mr Teku had managed to construct an irrigation dam locally where he used the water to irrigate his crops.

He has 12 acres of cassava farm, four acres of rice, two acres of maize, seven goats, five sheep and 30 fowls among other farm produce.

Mr Teku took home a tricycle popularly called aboboya, knapsack sprayer, and half piece cloth, two bags of limestone, five pick axes, five shovels, one wireless set, five cutlasses and three pairs of wellington boots.

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Joseph Amoah said for 35 years, government has continued to recognise the contributions of farmers in various ways to the development of the country.

He said it was through the hard work of the Ghanaian farmer and fisherman that the people enjoyed the different Ghanaian dishes.

The DCE encouraged farmers to continue working hard though it took time for the farmers' investment to be rewarded but when the fruits started to come, the gains were always enormous and very rewarding.

Mr Amoah said government has put in place many interventions to assist farmers and fishermen to be interested in their profession.

He said 132 bags of seed maize, 175 bags of seed rice and other farm inputs were distributed to farmers this year.

The DCE said a cassava processing plant to process gari and other cassava products has been installed at Beposo as part of government's One village, One factory programme.

He said some outboard motors and fishing materials have been purchased to help the fishermen.

The District Director of Agriculture, Mr Emmanuel Aggrey appealed to the farmers to get closer to the extension officers and learn new techniques in the farming industry.

He said farmers who have availed themselves to the extension officers and applied the methods taught them always had good harvest.

The acting Queen Mother of the Shama Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba in her welcome speech appealed to government to work on the road leading to Nyankrom.

She said for the past 34 years it was the first time the Farmers' Day was held in the community and told those who would not win to work hard to win next year.

The best Agricultural Extension officer was taken by 59 year old Peter Mensah. There were other awards to various farmers.