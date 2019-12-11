Ghana: Book On Decentralization Launched

A 171-page book comprising of the challenges, successes and real life experiences of key figures that altered the decentralisation process in Ghana between 2009 and 2016 was launched in Accra on Monday.

Titled 'Decentralisation Reforms in Ghana: The Experiences of the Fifth and Sixth Governments of the Fourth Republic'was co-authored by Dr Callistus Mahama and Professor Kwamena Awhoi, showcasing the challenges and successes that arose throughout the conception and introduction of policies, strategies and reforms of the decentralisation process in Ghana.

The former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, who performed the launching ceremony, said the book was of great importance to every Ghanaian as it showed the real life experience that key players who fought for the decentralisation process had to go through to achieve what was presently available.

He noted that when he assumed office at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCC), he was shocked to find that the decentralisation process had stalled and it was through the joint effort of the authors that the decentralisation process was able to move forward.

Former President Mahama commended the authors on publishing the book as it would serve as a reference point for politicians and stakeholders with an interest in the decentralisation process and would help guide present and future members of the IMCC to monitor and improve on the decentralisation process.

Dr Esther Offei Aboagye, a former Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies who reviewed the book said the book was an excellent addition to what we have on decentralisation.

"In the period of the early stage of Ghana's decentralisation experience, there was a gap in documentary evidence apart from what Dr Awhoi has provided in his speeches but this book is a great lesson for us in Ghana to have this document presented and I think it is an important and timely document to have," she added.

Dr Callistus Mahama, speaking in an interview said the book was a joint collaboration of both authors' experience in the decentralisation process and the key characters they had to interact with to push the decentralisation process forward in Ghana.

He noted that the challenges, frustrations and successes made were all real and whoever picked up this book to read would know how far the country had come and it would be a guide to how and where to push to further advance the decentralisation process.

About GH₵84,200 was raised to support the authors.

The event was attended by dignitaries including politicians from across both divides, former chief of staff Julius Debrah, former Members of Parliament and ministers of state and government officials.