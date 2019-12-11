Ghana: Akuapem South to Develop the Biggest Poultry Industry in Ghana

The Ghana Exim Bank has given approval for funds for the development of the biggest poultry industry in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.

Mr O. B. Amoah, the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and Member of Parliament of Akuapem South, said this at the 35th Annual Farmers Day of the Akuapem South District at Ahwerase near Aburi.

He said this would help boost the poultry industry and create employment for the people and called on investors to invest in agro-business.

The MP said Parliament would soon pass a legislative instrument for the District to become a municipality.

Mr Frank Aidoo, the District Chief Executive (DCE), explained that the district was noted for the production of pineapples and the addition of poultry production would enhance economic growth as the second major agricultural product.

He said the district had decided to promote massive production of maize at a low price to be able to produce poultry feed for the sector to make it competitive.

Mr Aidoo said the assembly had budgeted to register farmers willing to accept high yielding maize seed and produce at an agreed price.

Next year, the district would raise 200,000 hybrid coconut seedlings to support coconut plantations and promote greenhouse project to ensure all-year-round production of vegetables.

Ms Tharzia Akwetey, the Akuapem South District Director of Agriculture, said policies on agro-business must be developed, which must be district-specific, to improve the whole agriculture value chain. Eighteen farmers were presented with prizes for their contribution to food production.

The Overall Best Farmer went to Mr Noah Offei, 46, of Ashirensu who received a tricycle, two pairs of wellington boots, five cutlasses, knapsack spraying machine, a piece of cloth, aluminium pans, hand gloves, pack of vegetable seeds and fertilizer.

The Best Female Farmer went to Ms Mary Camour of Konkonuru and was presented with a table top fridge, a piece of cloth, head pan, knapsack sprayer, aluminium pans, pack of vegetable seeds and fertilizer.

The Best Young Farmer was won by Mr Andrew Asiedu, 29, from Pakro and received 32-inch television set, a bicycle, aluminium pans, knapsack sprayer, a pack of vegetable seeds and fertiliser.