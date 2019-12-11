Ghana: Board Chairman of UBI Group Wins Award

The Board Chairman of UBI Group, Mrs Salma Okonkwo has been adjudged the Female Energy Personality of the Year at the 3rd edition of the prestigious Ghana Energy Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra recently.

Put together by the Energy Media Group in collaboration with CH Business Consulting Ghana, the event which brought together chieftains of the energy industry in both the private and public sectors saw Mrs Okonkwo pick the prize for her excellent performance in the country's energy sector.

The 48-year-old entrepreneur thus becomes one of the very few women heading an oil and gas company of such magnitude in Ghana and the West African Sub-region to grab the award.

An elated Mrs Okonkwo remarked that the award was a huge recognition for hard work done in the industry.

"I am grateful to the organisers for the award, for me this award means a lot and would help me to work even harder to achieve higher heights in future and to also help push for the betterment of the country's energy sector," she said.

Mrs Okonkwo is known for her initiative in establishing the UBI Group which is the first fully integrated oil and gas downstream Ghanaian organisation.

She is now expanding her reach across Ghana's energy industry by building what may possibly be one of Africa's largest solar power farms, calling it Blue Power Energy.

Blue Power Energy is an energy service company specialised in renewable energy.

It is geared towards Ghana and sub-Saharan Africa's economic growth through providing electricity by developing a large-scale solar photo-voltaic farm to power more than 60 per cent of Ghana's land area.