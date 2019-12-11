South Africa: Willowvale Rapist Sentenced Life Imprisonment

press release

Willowvale Regional Magistrate's Court convicted and sentenced 34-year-old Sonwabo Mbiko to undergo life imprisonment. The accused was found guilty of raping a 60-year-old woman. It is alleged that the accused person went to the homestead of the victim on 08 July 2017 at about 18:00 at Ngqaqeni Locality, Mente Village, Willowvale.

The accused pushed the door open and found the victim alone. He raped the 60-year-old woman. The accused was identified by the victim who opened a case of rape at Willowvale Police Station. The case was handed over to Butterworth Family Violence and Child Protection Unit (FCS). The accused was traced and arrested.

The accused person was sentenced on Tuesday, 03 December 2019, to undergo life imprisonment at Willowvale Regional Magistrate's Court. Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the hefty sentenced imposed on the accused. She is hopeful that the sentence will send a strong message to other wound be rapists to respect women and children.