South Africa: Mineral Resources and Energy On Measures to Ensure Energy Supply for the Country

10 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy commits to develop adequate generation capacity to meet electricity demand. This is an urgent and immediate task to ensure economic growth. As part of efforts to ensure security of electricity supply for the country, the Minister has considered short and medium-term interventions to both the electricity and energy challenges facing the country. These include, among others:

Publication of the Request For Information. The lead time for generation projects under normal circumstances is anything from 36 months onwards. The RFI will enable the Department to have a sense of immediate generation options available (3 to 12 months) to help fill the short-term gap. This will then enable the Department to design an appropriate intervention in the immediate term.

Promulgate Section 34 determinations

IPPs to bring Window 4 capacity on stream earlier

Drive for the use of LPG gas

The electricity regulator, NERSA, will be met to conclude on matters of concurrence so it can assist the Ministry respond to the challenges. Despite these immediate interventions, the Integrated Resource Plan 2019 is the blueprint that sets a clear path for security of energy supply and electricity for the country. It dictates that South Africa will continue to pursue a diversified energy mix.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

