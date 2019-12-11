South Africa: Twelve Years Imprisonment for Convicted Drug Dealer

10 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Free State — The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation has ensured an imprisonment sentence for a drug dealer following a major investigation to curb the scourge of drugs in the Free State.

A 38-year-old convicted drug dealer Kennith Emeka Udemgba also known as 'Kelvin' has been found guilty of dealing in drugs and contravention of the Immigration Act, Act 13 of 2002 as amended by Act 13 of 2011 by the Sasolburg Magistrate's Court on 05 December 2019.

Udemgba was arrested on 22 March 2019, after the Hawks' investigation that started in 2016 linked him to several drug dealing activities.

The court has convicted Udemgba on six (6) counts of dealing in drugs and sentenced him to two (2) years imprisonment for each count, this amount to twelve (12) years imprisonment which is to run concurrently. Additionally the convict was sentenced to R1000 or 30 days imprisonment for contravention of the immigration Act.

