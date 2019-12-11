Ghana: MTN Invitational golf December 14

The final MTN Invitational Golf tournament for 2019 has been scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono in Accra.

The much-anticipated event crowns all tournaments for the year and forms part of MTN's efforts to engage and appreciate its High Value Clients - golfers, in this instance, for their loyalty to the brand throughout the year

About 100 golfers from across the country are expected to compete for very mouth-watering prices at stake.Prices include devices, trophies and other attractive souvenirs would be presented to distinguished golfers.

The event is under the theme, "MTN Business, Your One-Stop Shop for ICT needs."

The special guest of honour for the competition will be the Board Chairman of MTN, Mr Ishmael Yamson.

According to organisers, tee-off will starts at 8.am and golfers are expected to be on time for a successful competition which would climax very decent activities held within the year.