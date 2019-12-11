Ghana: MTN Invitational golf December 14

11 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The final MTN Invitational Golf tournament for 2019 has been scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono in Accra.

The much-anticipated event crowns all tournaments for the year and forms part of MTN's efforts to engage and appreciate its High Value Clients - golfers, in this instance, for their loyalty to the brand throughout the year

About 100 golfers from across the country are expected to compete for very mouth-watering prices at stake.Prices include devices, trophies and other attractive souvenirs would be presented to distinguished golfers.

The event is under the theme, "MTN Business, Your One-Stop Shop for ICT needs."

The special guest of honour for the competition will be the Board Chairman of MTN, Mr Ishmael Yamson.

According to organisers, tee-off will starts at 8.am and golfers are expected to be on time for a successful competition which would climax very decent activities held within the year.

