Ghana: 70 Nutritionists Brainstorm Agronomy Systems

11 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

Seventy-five Food Nutrition Security experts from across the country yesterday met in Accra to brainstorm on modalities for the country's early warning agronomy systems.

The programme put together by the National Disaster Management organisation (NADMO) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) also sought to create the room for the piloting of innovative data activity for disaster risk reduction and resilience against food security.

Issues discussed included validation of variables for the Ghana Agronomic Early Warning System (GHAgroEWS), pilot overview, brief on simulation and platform and the way forward.

The Director General of NADMO, Nana Agyeman Prempeh, speaking at the opening stated that the new agenda was a strategic shift from being reactive to a proactive institution.

According to him, the time has come to practicalise early warning interventions necessary for immediate relief in time of food crisis.

"We need to pursue a new agenda by practilising our agenda towards addressing the concerns of the vulnerable in the country prior to the occurrence of disasters," he said.

Disaster risk reduction, he explained, was guided by the Sustainable Development Goals, geared towards sustaining the gains made under the government's initiatives such as the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), the provision of dams and the Rearing for Food and Jobs.

The Head of the PFJ at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr Richard Twumasi Ankrah, stated that GHAgroEWS would help improve information flow at all levels to support the agriculture sector.

The government, he said was implementing policies aimed to improve the welfare of farmers, adding that "the risk factor must also be considered as most of them are managing their farms under rain-fed conditions."

Mr Ankrah said climatic changes and other related conditions exposed the farmers to various forms of natural and man-made hazards including floods, droughts that caused severe food insecurity.

He indicated that the time had come to provide farmers with risk management information to prepare them to cope with the disasters when they occurred.

"It is our expectation that, the system when fully developed would speed up data collection storage and analysis for prompt use by management for effective decision making," he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Health
Nutrition
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.