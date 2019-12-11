Ghana: Foundation Supports Junior Girls Correctional Centre

The Jerrylyn Foundation, a nonprofit organisation, has supported the Junior Girls Correctional Centre (JGCC) in Osu with bags of water and toiletries.

JGCC was established by government to give character reformation and vocational training to juvenile offenders.

The toiletries ranged from soap, toilet rolls and sanitary pads, among others.

The move formed part of efforts by the foundation to contribute towards improving the lives of the vulnerable in society especially inmates and children.

Presenting the items, the founder of Jerrylyn Foundation, Mrs Raissa Sambou Ebu stated that her outfit deemed it fit to visit the facility because of the low attention it received from the public particularly from philanthropists.

She said "this is where juvenile offenders are brought and groomed until they finish their sentences and reintegrated into society. These children also have pressing needs which government alone cannot provide, yet very little is heard about them.

"I am appealing to the public to visit these children as often as possible because they need love and care. Let us not neglect these little ones," Mrs Ebu said.

She bemoaned situations where juvenile offenders were tagged as bad children, saying the practice made it impossible for the children to feel accepted in the society and reformed.

The manageress of the centre, Mrs Love-Grace Ahlijah, receiving the items on behalf of the children, expressed gratitude to Jerrylyn Foundation for the gesture.

According to her, most of the children who find themselves in correctional centres were not to blame for their actions.

She explained that if a child grows up in an environment devoid of love, he or she is likely to become rebellious or have certain behavioural challenges.

Mrs Ahlijah therefore stressed the need for guardians to prioritise the welfare of their wards so that they do not become victims of circumstances.

In a related development, the Jerrylyn Foundation also paid the medical bills of a child on admission at the Kasoa Polyclinic.