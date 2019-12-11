Ghana: Referees Urged to Be Fair, Avoid Politics

11 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Renowned FIFA/CAF Referee Kim Chong has admonished referees across the country to desist from politics when officiating a game.

The retired Mauritius referee also charged the referees to always be fair middlemen whilst embracing new concepts of the game to enhance their professional developments.

He described as alarming the absence of Ghanaian referees at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, urging the over 311 referees who had assembled for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Integrity Seminar at the Pentecost Convention Centre in Gomoa Fetteh yesterday to make a distinguished name for themselves.

Mr Chong, who will be the lead facilitator for the four-day workshop, indicated that his lectures would be on the concept of refereeing which will inform the participants to make informed choices during critical stages of the game.

Delivering his remarks, Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mark Addo, entreated the referees to restore their image by being of high moral character and Integrity.

"If the game in Ghana is going to get to the desired global where we will all get to reap its benefits, it all depends on you," he said.

