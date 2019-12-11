South Africa: Child Rapist Sentenced Life Imprisonment

11 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Butterworth Regional Magistrate's Court sentenced 41-year-old Sicelile Magobhiyane to undergo life imprisonment. The accused was sentenced after he was guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl. It is alleged that the accused went to the homestead of the victim on 04 October 2014 at about 20:00 at Mpenduza Village, Butterworth. He found the victim alone and raped her.

The accused was identified by the victim who opened a case of rape at Butterworth Police Station. The case was handed over to Butterworth Family Violence and Child Protection Unit (FCS). The accused was traced and arrested.

The accused person was sentenced on Wednesday, 04 December 2019 to undergo life imprisonment at Butterworth Regional Magistrate's Court. Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the rape of women and children who cannot defend themselves. She congratulated the investigating officer for properly and professionally investigating the case.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.