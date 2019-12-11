South Africa: Child Rapist Sentenced Life Imprisonment

press release

Butterworth Regional Magistrate's Court sentenced 41-year-old Sicelile Magobhiyane to undergo life imprisonment. The accused was sentenced after he was guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl. It is alleged that the accused went to the homestead of the victim on 04 October 2014 at about 20:00 at Mpenduza Village, Butterworth. He found the victim alone and raped her.

The accused was identified by the victim who opened a case of rape at Butterworth Police Station. The case was handed over to Butterworth Family Violence and Child Protection Unit (FCS). The accused was traced and arrested.

The accused person was sentenced on Wednesday, 04 December 2019 to undergo life imprisonment at Butterworth Regional Magistrate's Court. Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the rape of women and children who cannot defend themselves. She congratulated the investigating officer for properly and professionally investigating the case.