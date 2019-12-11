South Africa: Robbers Nabbed On N3 Freeway

11 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 10 December 2019 at 10:30, a motorist was driving on the N3 freeway East bound near the N2 intersection when his vehicle had a mechanical breakdown. As he got out of his vehicle, he was startled by four men who threatened him with a knife. They stole his wallet with cash. Police officers from Pinetown SAPS were travelling on the west bound lane when they witnessed the robbery. They immediately responded causing the suspects to flee towards the bush.

One of the suspects ran onto the N2 freeway and was struck by a vehicle while trying to flee. The 24-year-old man was placed under arrest. He was searched and the complainant's wallet with cash was recovered from him. A case of robbery is being investigated by Sydenham SAPS. Further investigation conducted today by Sydenham detectives led to a 26-year-old suspect being arrested at Warwick Avenue where he was found hiding.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the Pinetown police officers for being vigilant and responding to the crime as it occurred. "We are appealing to motorists to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and in good order before they set out on any journey this festive season. Those who experience mechanical problems should alert police if they find themselves stranded in secluded areas," he said.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

