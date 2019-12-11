Botswana: Health Ministry Clears Mist

Gaborone — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reacted to trending social media allegations regarding the level of care and responsiveness of its personnel to a December 8 accident on the Ghanzi road.

"The ministry assures the public that these allegations will be fully investigated and addressed appropriately," it says in a press release.

It explains that the accident occurred about 90km from Ghanzii and that health personnel responded as soon as was practicable and provided the necessary services with the available resources.

The release confirms that two people died at the scene while another two, women aged 66 and 63, were airlifted to Gaborone for further management of head and spinal cord injuries respectively.

A further three people are currently admitted at Ghanzi Primary Hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries and fractures, says the release.

Five were examined and discharged but lodged overnight at Ghanzii Primary Hospital as they could not be sent away, it says.

The release says the ministry is committed to delivering the best health care to Batswana in an equitable, efficient, effective and respectable manner.

The ministry extends deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured speedy recovery.

Source : BOPA